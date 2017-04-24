Some Schools May Not Open Next Year If There’s No State Budget

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 400 school district superintendents are calling on the state to finally pass a budget.
K-12 education was the one area where lawmakers and the governor could agree and they passed a stopgap budget for those schools, but the superintendent for the state’s second largest district says the state stills owes it $25 million.
“We’re dipping into reserves to pay this year’s expenditures and it means for next year that we’re not sure if we’ll open if the state does not come through with a budget,” Elgin superintendent Tony Sanders said.
Sanders added that there must be a budget by May to prevent that.
Districts are using their message boards outside schools to pressure lawmakers and the governor to pass one.