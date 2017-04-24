Watch: Derrick Rose Gets Big Ovation From United Center Crowd, Crosses Paths With Jerry Reinsdorf

(CBS) Once the star figure in leading the Bulls in the playoffs, Derrick Rose was in the same environment Sunday night but in a much different role.

Rose was in attendance at the United Center to watch the Celtics beat the Bulls, 104-95, in Game 4 of their first-round series. Rose took a seat in the front row along the baseline for the second half, flanked by his young son, P.J.

Rose played his first eight seasons in Chicago, where he was named the league MVP in 2011 and led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference finals. After a string of devastating knee injuries, Rose was traded to the Knicks last June in a deal that brought Robin Lopez and Jerian Grant to the Bulls.

After his Knicks missed the postseason, Rose attended the Bulls-Celtics game a night after attending the Grizzlies-Spurs game in Memphis because he likes being amid the playoff atmosphere, he told the Tribune.

Rose received a big ovation from the United Center crowd when he was shown on the video board along with other former Bulls players in attendance.

Crowd reaction when Derrick Rose shown sitting courtside on the big screen. I think #Bulls would take him now after another knee surgery. pic.twitter.com/hlxpetN8gh — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) April 24, 2017

As Rose was leaving, he crossed paths with Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in the bowels of the United Center, and they shared a handshake and pleasantries.

Look who Derrick Rose bumped into leaving the #Bulls game with son. His former boss Jerry Reinsdorf. Clearly, no hard feelings. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/q4IUfhFnVD — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) April 24, 2017

Rose will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has spoken highly of his time with the Knicks, though it remains to be seen if they bring him back.