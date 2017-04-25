3 Dead, 12 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in shootings in a span of less than 13 hours Monday on the city’s South and West sides.

A man was found fatally shot at 7:32 p.m. after a crash in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 31-year-old was driving an Infiniti SUV speeding west in the 2900 block of West Washington, when the vehicle struck a parked Hyundai Sonata, then ricocheted into a Chevrolet Malibu that was also traveling west, according to Chicago Police.

After the crash, it was discovered the driver of the Infiniti had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Malibu was driven by a 29-year-old woman, with a 31-year-old man in the passenger seat. The man suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital. The circumstances of the shooting were not known Monday night. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

About the same time, a 19-year-old man was killed in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy on the South Side. They were walking at 7:31 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Honore when a black car approached and a male got out and fired shots. The man was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The teenager suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and leg and was also taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on either of those fatalities.

Officers responding at 2:24 p.m. to reports of a person shot found a 55-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and chest in the stairwell of a building in the 6900 block of South Dorchester in the South Shore neighborhood. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:07 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 15-year-old boy and 30-year-old woman were standing on the sidewalk with other people in the 7900 block of South Exchange when a tan Chevrolet Lumina pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots in the group’s direction, police said. The vehicle then sped away east on 79th Street. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and buttocks, while the woman was shot in the chest and left arm. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition and the boy was in fair condition.

A man and woman, both 18 years old, were wounded in a shooting about 10:15 p.m. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were walking in the 6800 block of South Talman when someone fired multiple shots from a black SUV, police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to Holy Cross Hospital. The woman was shot in the left arm and also taken to Holy Cross, where her condition was stabilized. They were both later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 9:25 p.m., a 41-year-old man heard shots and felt pain while he was driving south in the 1800 block of South Hoyne in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He was shot in the back and had his condition stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Earlier Monday evening, two men were wounded in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side. The men, ages 23 and 30, were standing outside at 7:34 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Justine when a gray truck approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. Both men were shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Someone walked up to two men, ages 25 and 26, and opened fire at 6:18 p.m. in the in the 5400 block of South Eberhart in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood, police said. The younger man was shot in the torso and the older man suffered a graze wound to the chest. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition and good condition, respectively.

About 1:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man man was hanging out at the side of a home in the 5200 block of South Sangamon in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood when a male walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the lower leg and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Monday’s first shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Augusta in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, where a 23-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s violence followed a weekend in which seven men were killed and at least 31 others were wounded in Chicago shootings between Friday evening and Monday morning.

