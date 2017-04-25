Agent: Bears Continue To Show Interest In Patrick Mahomes

(CBS) As intrigue continues to surround what the Bears will do in the NFL Draft that starts Thursday evening and how they’ll address the need for a quarterback of the future, they continue to express interest in Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said his agent, Leigh Steinberg.

“They seem to have a fair degree of interest,” Steinberg said in an interview with Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins on 670 The Score on Tuesday. “I’m not sure that they pick a quarterback as high as No. 3. And from Patrick’s standpoint, I’ve talked to him about my years with Jim Harbaugh and Kordell Stewart and what a sensational football town that is. I would put Chicago in that top five grouping.

“So yes, they seem real interested. That’s a different thing than will they prioritize quarterback as the top need? And then would they ever consider be that high in the draft and taking a quarterback? That’s their decision-making to do. So we’re not expecting it, but it would be great if it happened.”

Steinberg warned that many reporters and prognosticators are fed misinformation at this time of the year that doesn’t align with how draft prospects are truly viewed by teams behind the scenes. As for how that pertains to his client, Steinberg believes Mahomes is better than the second-round grade many initially tagged him with. Many now project Mahomes to be a first-rounder, and he “may even go in the top 10,” Steinberg said. Mahomes’ arm “is ridiculous,” Steinberg added.

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer are considered the other top quarterbacks.

“It doesn’t take much to know that Myles Garrett is probably the best talent on the draft board,” Steinberg said. “But beyond on that, all consensus breaks down. For example, at the quarterback position for months, Kizer, Watson and Trubisky have been bracketed as that first group and Patrick Mahomes might be a second-rounder. Well, that’s not what’s happening in scouting. In scouting, Mahomes has caught fire, has impressed teams one-on-one. They’ve seen his ability to master three-, five- and seven-step drops and take the ball under center at the combine and then what he did at pro scouting days. But that’s all happening under the surface.”

Listen to his full interview below.