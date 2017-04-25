Cubs’ Kris Bryant Has A Great Explanation For Why He Isn’t Into Bat Flips

(CBS) In this era of social media, the instant gratification desire of millenials and an abundance of exuberant young talent in MLB, much has been made over the theatrics of some hitters gazing at their no-doubt home runs and celebrating with an accompanying bat flip.

Is that showing up the pitcher? Is that violating an unwritten rule? Should unwritten rules even exist?

One who isn’t into admiring his home runs is Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, the reigning National League MVP who hit 39 homers last season. The reason has much to do with his reserved personality, and when asked about bat flipping in an interview on 670 The Score on Tuesday afternoon, Bryant offered up a classic explanation with he doesn’t celebrate in such a manner.

“If it’s halfway up the video board, that’s it, that’s enough of a disgrace for the pitcher that you don’t need to add anything to it,” Bryant told Dan Bernstein and Jason Goff. “You crushed a home run, you felt good about it. He felt bad about it. And it’s good.”