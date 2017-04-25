Mike Glennon Setting Tone As Leader, ‘Taking Command’ Of Bears

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Josh Bellamy vaguely remembered Mike Glennon as the tall guy who beat his Lousiville Cardinals in the 2011 Belk Bowl.

Then NC State’s Belk Bowl MVP, Glennon is now the starting quarterback for the Bears and Bellamy. He has been tasked with leading the young team, one that has taken a new direction this offseason.

Like most of his teammates, Bellamy texts frequently with Glennon, and they even attended a Bulls game on Glennon’s dime.

“Right now, we’re just working to try to get to the ultimate goal,” Bellamy said Tuesday, when he was honored by Bears teammates as the veteran recipient of the Brian Piccolo Award.

The Bears have been busy in their offseason program, which began last Tuesday at Halas Hall. Glennon went to work well before then, looking to build relationships with his new teammates.

Glennon has set the tone for offseason workouts, and his teammates have followed his lead.

“He’s first out (on the field),” Bellamy said. “He wants everybody on time, he’s demanding everything, what a quarterback should do. He’s showing leadership with the whole team. And he interacts with the players, with his guys. He’ll call us, hey, you guys want to go to the game or just stuff, just building camaraderie and building a brotherhood. And that’s all it’s about.

“What I’ve seen from Mike is just him taking command. He’s taking command and he’s willing to take all responsibility of what’s going on, and that’s what you want in a leader. And I’m willing to follow. And I know everybody else in the locker room is, too.”

