After The Bell: The NASDAQ Closes Above 6,000 For First Time Ever

CHICAGO (CBS) — Stocks finished the session on Wall Street sharply higher Tuesday, as solid earnings bolstered investor sentiment, pushing the NASDAQ above 6,000 for the first time ever.
The S&P 500 gained 14, the NASDAQ added 41 and the Dow Jones Industrial average closed up over 232 points, settling to 20,996.
“It was a nice day for most of the market, what was particularly nice, was the follow through from yesterday. These are the sorts of moves that kind of pull people who’ve been sitting on the fence back into the market,” said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services.
He also noted that he currently finds shares of Google, Comcast and Celgene attractive at current levels.