Retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Saved By Firefighter Friends

CHICAGO (CBS) — A retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant is back to his daily routine — having coffee at a local fire station most mornings. Now, however, it’s with plenty of gratitude.
75-year-old Bob Zolna had a diabetic emergency in February. It was firefighters and paramedics from the Mount Greenwood Fire Station, along with neighbors who are paramedics, who saved his life.
Zolna was initially given an injection intended to raise his blood sugar. But when he went into cardiac arrest, a defibrillator was used on him several times.
Once in the hospital, Zolna was given a combination of a pacemaker and defibrillator.
The retired lieutenant said his friends did a “helluva a job.”