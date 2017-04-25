Study Shows ‘Troubling Trend’ In African American, Latino Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Alden Loury, director of research with the Metropolitan Planning Council, says an informal study shows a troubling trend in some predominately African American and Latino suburbs in the Chicago area.
“The trend generals follows is that if there was severe white population loss during the first decade of the 21st century, that we would see either job loss, population loss, or both typically,” Loury said.
Why are regional officials concerned?
Loury says, “communities that are losing both people and jobs are in a very precarious situation and the south suburbs is kind of ground zero for that kind of phenomenon.”
Therefore the future of those suburbs depends on finding ways to spur growth.