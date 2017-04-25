Suspect Charged In I-88 Fatal Shooting Near Oak Brook

(CBS) – A 34-year-old south suburban man has been charged in last week’s fatal shooting along Interstate 88 near Oak Brook.
Anthony Tillmon of Lansing faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of truck driver Edward Munoz, 43, on Friday.
Illinois State Police say the fatal shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-88 at York Road was preceded by a “road rage incident” and that the two men did not know each other. Munoz was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Tillmon, the suspect, is jailed in DuPage County and was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.