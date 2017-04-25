WBBM Newsradio Receives Top Illinois AP Awards, Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A big congratulations to the WBBM Newsradio team.

The Illinois Associated Press broadcast awards were presented Saturday night and WBBM took first place in many categories, including Best Spot News Coverage, Best Newscast and Outstanding News Operation.

WBBM received Illinois AP’s first place “Best Spot News Coverage” award for “The Rally that Never Was,” highlighting Steve Miller, Bob Roberts, Rob Hart, Lisa Fielding, Geoff Dankert and the retired Don Schuble from the WBBM staff.

The station also received Illinois AP’s first place “Best Newscast” award for the 7 p.m. newscast, on March 11, 2016 highlighting Cisco Cotto, Geoff Dankert, Bob Roberts, Steve Miller, Rob Hart, George Ofman, Bernie Tafoya, Paula Fagan, Frank Strait, Jeff Bellinger, Brad Robinson, Ken Kosek, Susan Glick, and Brian Callahan from the WBBM staff.

Individual awards were also presented. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding received the “Best Series” award for her Generation Heroin series; and WBBM’s Rick Gregg received the “Best Sports Report” award for The Ballad of James Shields.

The RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio were announced Tuesday and WBBM took away three awards.

WBBM staff as a whole received the “Overall Excellence” award.

The same team who received Illinois AP’s “Best Newscast” award also received the Regional Murrow Awards “Best Newscast” award for the 7 p.m. newscast, on March 11, 2016, again highlighting Cisco Cotto, Geoff Dankert, Bob Roberts, Steve Miller, Rob Hart, George Ofman, Bernie Tafoya, Paula Fagan, Frank Strait, Jeff Bellinger, Brad Robinson, Ken Kosek, Susan Glick, and Brian Callahan.

And, the same team who received Illinois AP’s “Best Spot News Coverage” award also received the Regional Murrow Awards “Breaking News” award for “The Rally that Never Was,” again highlighting Steve Miller, Bob Roberts, Rob Hart, Lisa Fielding, Geoff Dankert and the retired Don Schuble.

The National Murrows Awards will be announced later in June.