White Sox Place Reliever Zach Putnam On 10-Day DL

(CBS) The White Sox have placed right-handed reliever Zach Putnam on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Sunday.
In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled right-hander Chris Beck from Triple-A Charlotte. Beck, 26, is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five relief appearances at Triple-A this year.
The 29-year-old Putnam has a 1.04 ERA this season, allowing just one earned run and two hits in 8 2/3 innings along with nine strikeouts. Putnam had season-ending elbow surgery last August to remove bone fragments in the same elbow, but he didn’t express too much concern when recently asked about this issue.
“I am going to try to cool down a bit, but that doesn’t mean I am necessarily unavailable,” Putnam said before the other day before his DL trip. “I am just going to try and save some bullets as best as I can.”