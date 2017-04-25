Will County Sheriff: Baby Girl Reported Missing

(CBS) – Will County authorities have published a community alert on social media saying a 1-year-old girl has been reported missing.
Semaj ML Crosby was last seen in Joliet Township, said the sheriff’s department, which posted the alert on Facebook with photos of the girl.
Police tell CBS 2 family members were working on a car outside their home in the 300 block of Louis Road, and older children were playing in the yard with the baby.
They noticed the 1-year-old was missing and called the sheriff’s department around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A search was underway overnight.
Anyone with information is asked to call (815) 727-8575.