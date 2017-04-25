Wrongfully Convicted Man Celebrates First Year Of Freedom

(CBS) – One year ago, Darryl Pinkins walked out of prison a free man after serving more than 25 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez sits down with Pinkins to talk about what the last year has been like.

Pinkins is all smiles as he talks about being in a “new realm,” complete with cellular phones. But he says he’s also discovered a deeper appreciation for simple things: “The birds singing, the flowers, the smell of being outside, the lawnmower. All those are missing in prison.”

The best part of this past year has been spending time with his family, including for Thanksgiving.

Not only is he out. He’s thriving, living on his own and even landing a full-time job.

“It makes me feel like a man. You know, it’s nice to take out somebody to dinner and you pay –not her. I’m old-school.”

He may be old school, but he’s embraced social media, and even his selfie skills are improving.

As for his case, Pinkins says legally his name has been cleared, but the fight for financial compensation because of the wrongful conviction continues.