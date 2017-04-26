Man Found Dead At Scene Of HazMat Situation In Hyde Park

April 26, 2017 7:20 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a hazardous materials situation in a Hyde Park neighborhood apartment building early Wednesday on the South Side, police said.

Paramedics responded about 2:30 a.m. to a report of a man unconscious and not breathing in a room in the three-story building in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street, said Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez.

The 25-year-old man was dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Chicago firefighters and police officers respond to a hazardous materials situation at an apartment building in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street on April 26, 2017. (Credit: CBS)

About 4:15 a.m., while police were investigating at the scene, they notified fire officials of a “funny smell” coming from inside the building, Hernandez said.

Fire officials upgraded the scene to a Level Two HazMat situation and at least six residents were evacuated from the building, he said. As of 6:45 a.m., decontamination equipment was in place.

“We’re trying to take every precaution and make sure we render this a safe area,” Hernandez said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.

