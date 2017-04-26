Top 10 Baby Name Votes For April The Giraffe’s Calf Announced, Voting Continues

HARPURSVILLE, NY (CBS) — First came the giraffe cam where millions of people waited for April the giraffe to give birth. Now people are waiting for the zoo to decide on a name.

After the birth of April’s male calf, the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York chose to host a contest for fans to vote on what to name the new arrival.

Animal Adventure Park announced Tuesday night the top 10 names in the first-round of voting.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:

1. Allysa’s Choice

2. Apollo

3. Geoffrey

4. Gio

5. Harpur

6. Noah

7. Ollie

8. Patch

9. Patches

10. Unity

The second round of voting began Tuesday night and will run for five days. The park said they’d select a winner on April 30, at 6 p.m. ET and then, the calf’s name will be announced Monday, May 1.

If you want to vote on one of the name’s above, you can cast your vote online. Each vote costs $1.

The money will be used for the care of the animals.

And for those who were bummed that the giraffe cam was taken down, you are in luck! The giraffe cam is going back on, but it will not run 24/7.

The giraffe camera was taken down April 21, Animal Adventure Park announced Tuesday the camera would be up for viewers to watch once a week.

Every Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. the camera in the giraffe’s den will be live.

The reasons for the specific time frame, according to the Animal Adventure Park are:

1) Soon the giraffes are outside, and you will be watching an empty stall, but with our closing daily at 5 p.m. – you will have hours of enjoyment while they retire for the evening.

2) It allows us to capture the majority of our major fan bases (worldwide) at a relatively decent time in their daily routines.

The giraffe cam is brought to you by the Animal Adventure Park.