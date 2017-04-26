ESPN Lays Off Around 100 People, Including Many Well-Known Names

(CBS) In a jarring day at ESPN on Wednesday, the sports media behemoth laid off about 100 staffers, including many well-known names, according to reports.
The lay-offs came amid a changing industry as ESPN has encountered major losses in subscribers while it continues to be locked into mega-deals with various sports leagues that include massive rights fees.
Here’s some of the most well-known talent that was let go:
— NFL reporter/insider Ed Werder
— ESPN Radio host/analyst Danny Kanell
— NFL TV analyst Trent Dilfer
— SportsCenter anchor Jay Crawford
— MLB reporter Jayson Stark
— MLB analyst/insider Jim Bowden
— NHL reporter Scott Burnside
— NHL reporter Pierre LeBrun
— College football reporter Brett McMurphy
There were several individuals with local ties who were let go. ESPN baseball writer Doug Padilla, who was covering the Dodgers, was laid off, he tweeted. He used to cover the White Sox for ESPNChicago.com and the Chicago Sun-Times.
Melissa Isaacson, a reporter and columnist for ESPN.com, was also let go, she confirmed on Twitter. She previously did work for ESPNChicago.com and the Chicago Tribune.