Garcia’s Tiebreaking Homer, Quintana’s Strong Outing Lead White Sox Past Royals

(CBS) Avisail Garcia continued his hot hitting with a tiebreaking homer and Jose Quintana pitched six strong innings to lead the White Sox to a 5-2 win against the Royals on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Garcia’s two-run homer was his fourth of the year and gave Chicago a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning. That helped back a qualify outing from Quintana, who in six innings allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks while striking out 10. It marked Quintana’s first win of the year.
Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each had RBI doubles in the first inning to give the White Sox an early 2-0 lead, and Leury Garcia homered in the seventh. David Robertson pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.
Chicago has now won four in a row to improve to 11-9.