Sources: Hyde Park Apartment Where Man Died Might Have Been Meth Lab

CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone might have been making methamphetmine in a Hyde Park apartment building where a man was found dead early Wednesday, prompting a hazardous materials response, according to sources.
Police said drugs might have been manufactured in an apartment near 53rd and Woodlawn. Sources said methamphetamines might have been inside the apartment where the 25-year-old man was found dead, along with several items that could have been used to make the drug.
Around 2:30 a.m., paramedics were called in for a report of a man unconscious and not breathing in an apartment in the three-story building at 53rd and Woodlawn.
Around 4:15 a.m., as police were investigating, they notified the Fire Department of a suspicious odor coming from inside the building. Sources said paramedics also noticed material possibly related to drug making in the apartment.
The Fire Department initiated a hazardous materials response, and several other residents in the building were evacuated. Firefighters donned decontamination suits and oxygen masks to go into the apartment to collect air samples.
The Police Bomb and Arson Unit also was called in to assist, and at least six bags of evidence were collected from the apartment.
The man found dead inside has been identified as 25-year-old Zackary Padove, who works as a veterinary technician at a nearby animal clinic.
Area Central Detectives were conducting a death investigation.
As far as exactly what was found in the apartment, and any possible threat to public safety, officials said there is nothing environmentally hazardous to the public in the area.