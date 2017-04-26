‘Person Of Interest’ Questioned In Judge’s Murder — Trigger Man?

(CBS) – Chicago police are talking with a potential suspect in connection with the murder of a Cook County judge earlier this month.
Associated Judge Raymond Myles and a female friend were ambushed early April 10 outside the judge’s home in the 9400 block of South Forest Avenue. The gunman wounded the woman and fatally shot Myles.
Prosecutors have already charged a suspect who allegedly was an accomplice in the incident, which apparently was an armed robbery that had been planned for some time. The accused accomplice, Joshua Smith, is being held without bond at Cook County Jail. Authorities said the gunman was still at large.
On Wednesday, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said a “person of interest” was being questioned in connection with the case. No charges had been filed.