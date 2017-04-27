49ers Subtly Troll Bears On Twitter After Teams Make Trade

(CBS) To move up to No. 2 overall and grab North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday evening, the Bears paid a steep price. They sent the No. 3 pick, a third-rounder and fourth-rounder in this draft and also a 2018 third-rounder to the 49ers.
When it was done, the 49ers got the player they wanted all along — Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. Quite happy about how it all played out, the 49ers didn’t hesitate to troll the Bears with their photo selection on Twitter either.