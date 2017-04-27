Alleged Gunman In Judge’s Death Charged With Murder

(CBS) — Chicago police have announced charges of a second suspect in the April 10 shooting death of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles.
Earl Wilson is the alleged gunman who shot Myles outside the judge’s home, a police spokesperson announced on Twitter. Wednesday night, police confirmed they were interviewing a “person of interest.”
Details were expected at a 5:30 p.m. news conference.
Myles and a female companion were ambushed outside the judge’s home in the 9400 block of South Forest Avenue. The gunman wounded the woman and fatally shot Myles.
Prosecutors have already charged another man who was an alleged accomplice to the planned-out crime, which was supposed to have been a robbery.