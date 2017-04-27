Bears Trade Up To No. 2, Select North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — For the second straight year, the Bears were aggressive in moving up in the first round of the NFL Draft. This time, it was a shocking move to get a quarterback.

Chicago acquired the No. 2 pick from San Francisco on Thursday night, then used it to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears sent the 49ers their No. 3 overall pick, a third-rounder and fourth-rounder in this draft and a 2018 third-rounder to move up one spot to take Trubisky.

Trubisky was the most inexperienced of the top quarterbacks, having redshirted his freshman year before being the primary backup in 2014 and 2015 and the starter in 2016.

In 2014, he was 42-of-78 for 459 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. In 2015, he was 40-of-47 for 555 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. In 2016, he competed 304 of 446 throws for 3,478 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday that he had been fielding and making phone calls for the team’s third overall pick, though it was widely expected that he would be looking to move down instead of up. The 49ers used their No. 3 pick to select defensive end Solomon Thomas out of Stanford, while collecting three draft picks from the Bears.

After trading up, the Bears now have four picks remaining in this draft: Round 2, No. 36; Round 4, No. 117 (from Bills); Round 5, No. 147; Round 7, No. 221.

