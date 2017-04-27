Fred Hoiberg No Longer Has Time For Questions On Isaiah Thomas’ Dribbling Tactics

(CBS) Perhaps the question was asked as a means to troll Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, perhaps it was asked in earnest.
Whatever the case, Hoiberg no longer has time for questions about Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas’ dribbling tactics. Asked if he saw Thomas “carry the ball at all” in Boston’s 108-97 win in Game 5 on Wednesday that gave the Celtics a 3-2 series lead, Hoiberg quickly answered “no” and left the dais at his postgame press conference.
The question, of course, was a reference to Hoiberg’s criticism of the officiating after a Game 4 loss in which he said Thomas was “allowed to discontinue” his dribble “on every possession,” making him “impossible to guard.” Thomas and the Celtics have essentially laughed off the claim, with Thomas saying, “That’s not the reason I’m an impossible cover.”
Thomas scored 24 points in the Game 5 win, though the Bulls made him work for them as he shot 6-of-17. Game 6 is Friday night at the United Center.