Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was found shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
About 4:40 a.m., the man was discovered with several gunshot wounds in the 7100 block of South Union Avenue, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)