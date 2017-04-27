Missing Toddler Semaj Crosby Found Dead In Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) — The search for a missing toddler in Will County came to a tragic end overnight, when her body was found inside a Joliet Township home.
Police found the body of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby inside a home at 309 Lewis Rd. around midnight. The Will County Sheriff’s office said they, along with the FBI, gained consent to enter the home around 11 p.m., with the help of an attorney hired by Semaj’s family.
Semaj was pronounced dead, and an autopsy was scheduled for later Thursday to determine how she died.
The toddler was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, about three hours after staff from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been at the home, and saw Semaj and her two siblings safe.
Semaj’s family said they were working on a car outside their home near Luana Road and Richards Street in unincorporated Joliet Township, and Semaj was playing with other children in the yard, but wandered off.
Police and volunteers launched an extensive search for Semaj, but suspended the search late Wednesday due to the rain.
After Semaj disappeared, a DCFS spokeswoman said the agency had opened an investigation of Semaj’s mother, for an allegation of neglect.
“We have had prior contact with this family including four unfounded investigations for neglect and two prior pending investigation for neglect opened in March 2017. DCFS had been at the home on April 25 at approximately 3:20 p.m. and had seen all three of the mother’s children including Semaj. There were no obvious hazards or safety concerns at that time. DCFS has been working with the family, offering services since September 2016,” DCFS spokeswoman Veronica Resa said in an email.
Police said they would hold a press conference on the case Thursday morning.