Reward Offered For Man Wanted In Naperville Walgreens Robbery

April 27, 2017 11:36 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information about a robbery two weeks ago in west suburban Naperville.

About 9:35 a.m. April 12, a male suspect entered the Walgreens at 612 Raymond Dr., according to Naperville Crime Stoppers. He left, then returned about two minutes later, approached the cashier and demanded money.

The cashier removed all the cash from the register and placed it on the counter, according to Crime Stoppers. The robber took the money, walked out and drove off.

Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed a Naperville Walgreens on April 12. (Credit: Naperville Crime Stoppers)

The suspect was described as a white man between 20 and 30, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5 with a mustache, according to Crime Stoppers. He was wearing a black pullover hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

