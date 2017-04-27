Suspect, 79, Charged With Sexually Abusing Teen On Bus

(STMW) — A 79-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl on a bus Wednesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Carlos De La Torre faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between 13 and 17, according to Chicago Police.
The 14-year-old girl was riding the bus about 9:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee. That’s when De La Torre approached and sexually abused her, police said. He then got off the bus and ran westbound on Milwaukee.
The girl was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
De La Torre, of the Logan Square neighborhood, was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)