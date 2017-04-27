WATCH: Jail Inmates Attack Guards Before Reinforcements Storm ‘Supermax’ Division

(CBS) – Three Cook County Jail inmates attacked two correctional deputies Wednesday night, and Sheriff Tom Dart is seeking attempted murder charges against the detainees.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in a housing tier of Division 9, a super maximum-security part of the jail, said Dart’s office, which released surveillance video of the attack.
The inmates are seen repeatedly punching the corrections officers, as other detainees look on in a common area. Eventually, both officers are able to escape through a door. Other surveillance video shows several officers gathering to storm the housing tier.
In greater numbers, the officers rush in. But by then, most of the inmates are lying on the ground and offering no resistance.
Two of the detainees suspected in Wednesday’s attack – 19-year-old David Bush and 20-year-old Taiwan McNeal — are being held on charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting an off-duty Oak Park Police officer in 2015, the sheriff’s office said. A third detainee, Terrence Lynom, 20, has been in Cook County Jail since 2014. He allegedly shot a 6-year old-girl while she rode her bike in the Roseland neighborhood.
The two beaten deputies were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One deputy had a fractured orbital and the other lost consciousness and was kept at the hospital overnight for observation, Dart’s office said in a news release.
An investigation continues.