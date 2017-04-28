2nd Report Of Shots Fired On Eisenhower Expressway In 2 Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in as many days, Illinois State Police are investigating a report of gunfire on the Eisenhower Expressaway.
Police said, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, they received reports of shots fired from a white Porsche SUV in the outbound lanes between California and Homan avenues.
No injuries were reported, but one motorist did report damage to his or her vehicle, according to police. Investigators have not determined if that person was the intended target.
Illinois State Police also investigated reports of shots fired on the Eisenhower early Wednesday morning, near Keeler Avenue, but there were no injuries and no reports of damage.