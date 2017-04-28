Judge Rejects Chicago Public School Lawsuit, Seeking More Funding

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge today dealt a big blow to the Chicago Board of Education in its bid to immediately win more money for the city’s public schools.
The judge rejected the city’s lawsuit claiming that the state’s funding system for schools discriminates against minority students.
Judge Franklin Valderrama will allow CPS to file an amended complaint.
It now remains unclear whether CPS has enough funding to finish the full school year. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is scheduled to address that issue at a news conference later this afternoon.
“There are fewer than 30 school days and counting until the mayor and CPS CEO Forrest Claypool’s June 1 shutdown and this failed legal challenge has cost taxpayers both time and money,” the Chicago Teacher’s Union said in a statement.
City leaders need “to stop playing games and use the resources available to them to fully fund our schools,” the union statement said.