Morton Aboretum Celebrates Arbor Day At Daley Plaza With Giant Display

April 28, 2017 5:48 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Passerby’s at Daley Plaza on Friday had a chance to add a little color to an 8-inch by 16-inch display, a giant coloring book designed to highlight the importance of trees for Arbor Day. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“We’re here on Arbor Day celebrating trees. It’s the nation’s first environmental holiday,” said Gerry Donnelly, President, CEO, Morton Arboretum.

“We’re drawing attention to trees and by that we mean, that trees are often in the backdrop of our lives. We don’t often register that they are there, that there is diversity and they provide value to our lives, the community and the environment.”

People walking in Daley Plaza on Arbor Day, we able to brighten the area, by coloring in on a giant display to “draw attention to trees.” (WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

“We have to make sure the trees continue to deliver their value. All the environmental contributions trees can make,” he said. “Not only beautifying an urban center, but heat on affects, carbon storage, pollution filtration all of those many environmental contributes trees make to our world.”

Trees hold high importance and make many environmental contributions. (WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

The coloring display is part of The Morton Arboretum’s third-annual Arbor Day Celebration and Pop-Up Plant Clinic.

“We have arboretum’s experts to offer advice, answer questions, what trees should I plant. We are giving away trees at the same time so we have advice on where to plant them best and there is other information about what other plants can be planted in our region to enrich our community,” said Donnelly.

Morton Aboretum Celebrates Arbor Day At Daley Plaza With Giant Display (WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

Donnelly said Chicago is unique, especially along the lakefront, in that there is so much greenery and forestry, a juxtaposition to the urban landscape just steps away.

Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday of April each year.

“Draw Attention to Trees”
display in Daley Plaza for Arbor Day. (WBBM/Lisa Fielding)

