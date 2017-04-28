Report: John Fox Was Unaware Of Bears’ Plan To Draft QB Mitchell Trubisky

(CBS) Bears general manager Ryan Pace had long been planning to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first round of the NFL Draft, going great lengths to conceal the secret. That apparently included keeping the plan from his coach.
Bears coach John Fox wasn’t aware of his team’s intentions to select Trubisky, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.
The Bears moved up to the No. 2 overall pick, trading away the No. 3 overall pick in addition to a third- and fourth-round pick in this draft and a 2018 third-round pick.
A one-year college starter at North Carolina, Trubisky won’t begin the 2017 season as the starter. He will instead develop while Mike Glennon leads the Bears.
By taking Trubisky, the Bears are looking toward their future in an important season for Fox. Speaking after the selection, Pace said that Fox was heavily involved in the decision. Fox, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone even joined Pace and director of player personnel Josh Lucas for dinner in Chapel Hill with Trubisky.