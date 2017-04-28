Suspect Reached Through Open Window To Grope Girl, 12: Police

(CBS) — A man reaches into an open window at a South Side home, allegedly stalking a 12-year-old girl.
There is a community alert out in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.
Chicago police detectives say the incident happened early Tuesday, near 61st and Evans.
A window was open, and police say a man reached in and pulled on the top of a 12-year-old girl while trying to take photos with a cell phone.
She screamed. He ran, and her mother called police.
There is not a detailed description of the suspect. Police are asking the public to contact them if they have information.