Suspect Reached Through Open Window To Grope Girl, 12: Police

April 28, 2017 10:05 PM By Jeremy Ross
(CBS) — A man reaches into an open window at a South Side home, allegedly stalking a 12-year-old girl.

There is a community alert out in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.

Chicago police detectives say the incident happened early Tuesday, near 61st and Evans.

A window was open, and police say a man reached in and pulled on the top of a 12-year-old girl while trying to take photos with a cell phone.

She screamed. He ran, and her mother called police.

There is not a detailed description of the suspect. Police are asking the public to contact them if they have information.

