Bears Draft Kutztown OL Jordan Morgan In 5th Round

(CBS) The Bears have used their final available draft pick, selecting offensive lineman Jordan Morgan out of Division II Kutztown with the fifth-round pick.
Morgan, a 6-foot-3, 309-pound lineman, played for the Bears’ North team at the Senior Bowl in January. He is the only player Chicago has selected from the game.
Morgan can play either guard or tackle at the next level. He won the Gene Upshaw Award as the nation’s top Division II lineman.
With the selection of Morgan, the Bears have exhausted all of their picks for this 2017 NFL Draft. Barring a trade, they are done.
The Bears have selected quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (1-2), tight end Adam Shaheen (2-45), safety Eddie Jackson (4-112), running back Tarik Cohen (1-119) and now Morgan with the 147th pick.
