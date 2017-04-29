Bears Draft Safety Eddie Jackson, Running Back Tarik Cohen In 4th Round

April 29, 2017 11:52 AM By Chris Emma
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Chris Emma, Eddie Jackson, NFL Draft, Tarik Cohen

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears have added two more picks to their 2017 draft class, which now includes four players.

After a run of defense, the Bears moved up to the 112th pick and selected Eddie Jackson, a safety out of Alabama. In doing so, they traded a fourth- (117) and sixth-round (197) pick to the Rams.

With pick No. 119, the Bears drafted running back Tarik Cohen out of North Carolina A&T, adding depth and versatility to their offense.

Jackson recorded six interceptions in 2015 with the Crimson Tide defense. He also returned two punts for a touchdown in 2016, but suffered a broken leg on a return in October which ended his season.

Cohen, a 5-foot-6 back, is nicknamed “The Human Joystick.” He is the MEAC’s all-time leading rusher.

The Bears moved up a slot and selected quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick on Thursday, then traded dropped back to the 45th pick in Friday’s second round and selected tight end Adam Shaheen out of Ashland University.

Day 3 brings one more pick for the Bears — a fifth-round pick at 147 overall.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.

More from Chris Emma

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch