Bill Would Require Employers To Notify Employees About Bedbugs At Work

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois does not have a budget, but it may be getting a handle on bedbugs.
A bill, that’s already passed the Illinois House, would require employers to inform their employees if there are bedbugs at work.
“It’s a bedbug disclosure; it’s an employee’s act requiring employers to notify employees if a person certified as an instructional pest control has determined the presence of bedbugs at a place of employment,” said state representative Jaime Andrade.
Andrade added that the idea is to keep people from taking the bedbugs home with them. Like many invisible creatures, bedbugs can hitch a ride on your bag, for example.
Another bill requires cable companies, rent-to-own stores and similar places to inspect items that come back for bugs before they go out again.