Cabrera, Abreu, Sox Beat Tigers 6-4 In 10, 6th Win In Row

CHICAGO (CBS) — Melky Cabrera led off the 10th inning with a solo homer off Justin Wilson and Avisail Garcia added an RBI triple, lifting the Chicago White Sox over the Detroit Tigers 6-4 Saturday for their sixth straight win.

Jose Abreu homered twice in his return to the lineup for Chicago. Detroit has lost four in a row.

The White Sox held onto a two-run lead in the 10th with David Robinson (1-0) making the most of a chance to pitch a second inning after losing a two-run advantage in the ninth.

Wilson (1-1) hadn’t allowed a hit or a run in his first 11 appearances this season until Cabrera hit his first homer of the season.

Abreu, who played for the first time since leaving a game Wednesday with a hip injury, hit solo home runs to give the White Sox two-run leads in the third and eighth innings as he cleared the fences for the first time this season.

Chicago’s Derek Holland allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in six-plus innings. Anthony Swarzak followed and got Jose Iglesias to hit into an inning-ending double play in the seventh, extending his scoreless-inning streak to 12 1-3 innings over nine games. Tommy Kahnle struck out the side in order in the eighth for a White Sox bullpen that went into the day with 7 1-3 scoreless inning stretch over the previous two games.

Robertson, who had saves in his first five opportunities this season, allowed Victor Martinez to lead off the ninth with a solo homer, John Hicks to hit a one-out double and former teammate and pinch hitter Alex Avila to tie the game with a single.

With a chance to come back from another two-run deficit to extend the game, Martinez hit a fly to left with a runner on third to end it.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer gave up three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria said Abreu didn’t want to be held out of the lineup Saturday after missing a game to recover following an off day.

Tigers: OF JaCoby Jones, on the 10-day DL with a cut lip after being hit in the face by a pitch, started a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Toledo. … OF J.D. Martinez, on the 10-day DL with a sprained right foot, was in an extended spring training game on Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (3-0, 2.00) pitches Sunday with a shot to help Chicago earn a sweep at Detroit.

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (2-1, 6.35) takes the mound, aiming for his second straight win.

