CHICAGO (CBS) — PAWS Chicago’s Spring Adopt-A-Thon is underway!

The no-kill shelter hopes to find new homes for 100 dogs and cats during their special two-day adoption marathon, which is an effort to help homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens find a home in time for the holidays.

The Adopt-a-Thon is going strong! Visit us until 11pm today and we will be open 11am-11pm tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/gKMerb8ryx — PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) April 28, 2017

A long line could be seen outside the PAWS facility, 1997 Clybourn, waiting for doors to open at 11 a.m. 67 animals were adopted on day one, 35 of which found homes within the first six hours.

35 animals have found homes in the first 6 hours of our Spring Adopt-a-Thon! Stop by before 11pm tonight and meet your furry friend! pic.twitter.com/bL9xFOJenX — PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) April 28, 2017

Emma and her mother Beth knew which puppy they wanted because, as Emma puts it, “he likes to cuddle.”

“We came all the way from Crystal Lake, so it’s kind of a long ride for us. We hope that we get to bring him home,” Beth added of the hopeful furry edition.

There are 149 pets still available for adoption, including Dante, a Retriever/Labrador mix, Selma, a domestic shorthair, and Twizler, a Shepherd mix. But, dibs on Twizler.

And let’s not forget Hoover.

Hoover is one of the pets looking for a home during our Spring Adopt-a-Thon! Stop by today until 11pm! pic.twitter.com/CdBpTrhgEw — PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) April 29, 2017

All PAWS animals are sprayed or neutered.

The event started on Friday and carries over until 11 p.m. on Saturday.