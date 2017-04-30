Flood Watch In Effect As Rains, Winds Continue To Hit Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service continued Sunday the issued Flood Watches, Warnings and Advisories for the Chicagoland area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Flash Flood Watch which remains in effect until Monday morning. The Flash Flood watch continues for portions of Illinois and Indiana, including Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties in Indiana.

Flood warning for portions of La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties until 245 am CDT. #ILWX pic.twitter.com/dSfDnBanov — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 30, 2017

Storms are expected throughout the rest of the weekend, with a high of 51 degrees and a low of 49 degrees forecast Sunday with 1-2 inches of rainfall, according to the NWS Chicago.

Showers are expected before 2 p.m. Sunday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 3 p.m. Showers are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Breezy conditions are expected, with northeast winds recaching between 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Periods of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall are expected through Sunday evening, according to NWS Chicago. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts are possible across the area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois and Indiana:

– Des Plaines River near Russell affecting Lake County

– Des Plaines River near Gurnee affecting Lake County

– Des Plaines River near Des Plaines affecting Cook County

– Des Plaines River at Riverside affecting Cook County

– Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater affecting Kane and McHenry

Counties

– Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Iroquois County

– Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties

– Mazon River near Coal City affecting Grundy County

– Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County

An extended period of heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has led to rises on area rivers, according to the NWS Chicago. With additional rainfall expected Sunday, numerous points on area rivers will exceed flood stage.

The National Weather Service warns if you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the Rock River at Dixon affecting Lee County. One to 2 inches of rain has fallen over the Rock River basin over the past 24 hours. This has led to rises on the Rock and other area rivers.

Active weather continues today, with a threat for heavy rain and severe storms late this PM and Eve. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/Y0hlmGn2Xg — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 30, 2017

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, O’ Hare International Airport had seen 0.09 inches of new rain, the weather service said. Yesterday, O’Hare saw 1.95 inches of new rainfall. Despite the conditions, there are currently no delays at O’Hare or Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast Sunday evening into Monday, with some storms potentially bringing heavy rainfall, the weather service said. Breezy conditions are expected to continue with northeast winds reaching between 15-20 mph and becoming southwest after midnight with gusts up to 25 mph.

