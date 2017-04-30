Inmates Charged With Attempted Murder Of Prison Guards Denied Bond

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three inmates already spending time behind bars for attempted murder are now in more trouble after allegedly beating Cook County jail guards.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres was at bond court on Sunday.

A judge denied bond for the three inmates involved in a vicious attack of two correctional officers inside the Cook County jail on Wednesday night.

Surveillance video inside the cell block shows a key piece of evidence for prosecutors to file charges against them.

“The charges are attempted murder – sentencing range from 20-80 years upon conviction,” said Craig Taczy Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney.

21-year-old Terrence Lynom, 19-year-old David Bush, and 20-year-old Taiwan McNeal also face charges for aggravated battery and bodily harm to a police officer. The two deputies had to be taken to area hospitals for treatment.

“Victim one suffered an orbital floor fracture and a nasal fracture. Victim two suffered a concussion and a loss of consciousness,” Taczy said.

The incident happened in a super maximum-security part of the jail.

In court, prosecutors said Bush initiated the ordeal, becoming aggressive with one of the officers. Then McNeal and Lynom joined in punching the officers repeatedly.

“Our correctional officers have exceptionally difficult jobs,” Taczy said.

Cara Smith with the Cook County Sherriff’s office said these types of incidents are largely due to the length of stay for inmates in the Cook County jail.

“These individuals, young violent offenders, sit in limbo in pretrial status for years and it takes a volatile environment and makes it more volatile,” Taczy said.

All three inmates are being kept in a special unit for non-compliant individuals. They are scheduled to be back in court on Monday.

In the meantime, both officers are still recovering from their injuries, but hope to be back at work soon.