Rain Makes For Busy Days For Flood Damage Restoration Companies

CHICAGO (CBS) — The steady rain has led to a steady stream of phone calls into companies that restore flooded basements.
Bob Martinez, owner of All Flood and Fire in northwest suburban Wheeling, said his company has been getting calls from the north shore, Arlington Heights, and Buffalo Grove. WBBM’s Rob Hart reports.
He said flood mitigation technology, like sump pumps and sewer systems, are much better now than in recent years.
“We used to get calls all the time, where the street sewers were backing into homes. That rarely happens any more because the sewer systems are getting so much better,” Martinez said.
Homeowners have a short window in which to remove the water and start the drying process.
“Mold possibly starts after 72 hours. So you have 72 hours to get that drying close to done,” he said.
Martinez said sump pumps are to blame for most basement floods. Sump pumps are better, he said, but they only last for six years. Martinez said some homeowners keep their pumps for as long as 20 years.
But, he said, our slow, steady rain is good for basements because sump pumps can keep up with the water.