Friends And Family Mourn The Death Of 18-Year-Old Tevin Jones

Friends and family of a young mentor to kids on the South Side struggled Saturday night to cope with his death.

Tevin Jones was killed by a driver in a stolen vehicle in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Tevin Jones will be remembered for having a passion for skating and love for his community.

“Tevin was so good to the point that one would walk in to a skating rink and they would say I want to be just like him. The moves he would do. There was no move he couldn’t do,” said Osiris Carroll, Jones’ friend.

The 18-year old was about to graduate from Perspective High School in Calumet, but on Friday, he lost his life to a crash in the West Pullman neighborhood.

“This is devastating,” said Lakeyna Starks, Jones’ friend. “I’m so devastated. I just lost a brother, a skate partner, everything.”

Chicago police said Tevin Jones was driving a Toyota Corolla around 8 p.m. Friday. He was crossing the intersection at 127th Street and Throop when a stolen white SUV ran a red light to get away from police, and cause the Toyota Corolla to crash into another vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the moment of the impact that killed Jones and injured his passenger.

“Unfortunately Tevin was a victim of this nonsense that is out here,” Carroll said.

And while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, Carroll and others plan on having a skating event next Friday in Tevin’s honor.

“All the skaters, everybody is coming down here just to skate, just to skate because that is what he loved,” Starks said.

One person is in custody and charges are pending.

Chicago police are still looking for four other suspects.