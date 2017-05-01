Bears Waive 6 Players, Including CB Jacoby Glenn

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have trimmed their roster after this past weekend’s NFL draft, waiving six players.
Cornerback Jacoby Glenn, a starter in three games last season, was the most notable cut. Running back Bralon Addison, receiver Dres Anderson, cornerback De’Vaunte Bausby, running back David Cobb and tight end Justin Perillo were also waived.
Additionally, the Bears made official their signing of veteran guard Taylor Boggs. The Bears drafted five players this weekend and are still finalizing its undrafted free agent signings.
Rosters must not exceed the total of 90. The Bears host rookie mini-camp this weekend at Halas Hall.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.