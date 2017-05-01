Inbound Dan Ryan Reopens After Semi Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound Dan Ryan Expressway was reopened after a crash temporarily closed all lanes Monday morning.
A semi truck was involved in a crash near 63rd Street about 4:20 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.
The crash temporarily closed all inbound lanes of the expressway from the Skyway to 63rd Street, police said. By 6 a.m., they were reopened.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.
