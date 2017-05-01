Flooding Concerns Linger As Rain Continues Across Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — With several inches of rain over the weekend, and more showers and storms in the forecast, flooding continued to be a big concern for much of the Chicago area, especially for people who live along rivers and streams.
Rainfall won’t be as heavy or consistent on Monday as it was on Saturday, but there will be several waves of showers through the morning, leading to possible flooding.
Several roads have been closed in the suburbs due to standing water.
• Royce Road in Bolingbrook was closed between Route 53 and Greene Road.
• Route 53 in Glen Ellyn was closed between Butterfield Road and Park Boulevard.
• The intersection of 107th and LaGrange was closed in Palos Hills.
• Will-Cook Road in Orland Park was closed between 155th and 159th streets.
Flood advisories remained in effect for the North Branch of the Chicago River near Albany Avenue until Tuesday morning, and for the De Plaines River in River Forest until Wednesday morning
Flood warnings also have been issued for the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines and near Riverside until Wednesday morning.
After Monday, it should be dry through the rest of the week, allowing for any flooding in the area to subside.