‘Joe In St. Louis’ Breaks Down Bears’ Selection Of Mitchell Trubisky

(CBS) The Bears moving up to select North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall last Thursday drew plenty of criticism across the league. It also grabbed the attention of 670 The Score caller “Joe in St. Louis,” who joined the Spiegel and Parkins Show on Friday to share his thoughts about move.
“I’ve watched every throw he’s made since junior high school, and I see a guy that’s got a good deep ball, a guy that can move, he’s athletic,” Joe said. “He can make all the throws. He bends well. His hips move well. He’s got the leadership abilities.”