Levine: Should The Cubs Be Held To 2016’s Standards?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Their record is a tad above average. Still, the Chicago Cubs are in first place in the National League Central Division — by one game. After one month of the 2016 baseball season, Chicago was 17-5 and on their way to a commanding 25-6 season start. Most teams would be happy with a first place finish at the first benchmark of the season. Nevertheless, should the Cubs be holding themselves to the same standards as 2016?

2017 is a different animal altogether. Should this season’s team be compared to the 2016 World Series champions? The question seems to be a fair one. 20 of the team’s 25-man roster were part of the championship group from last year.

“Every year has its own separate identity,” Joe Maddon said. “I love where we are at right now, based on that we haven’t played our best baseball yet. If we had been just kicking it and being in this position, I would be more concerned. Our starting pitching has not been as good as it was the beginning of last year. It will be! Offensively we are still not hitting on all cylinders. Defensively — like yesterday — we make some mistakes we don’t ordinarily make. That will go away. I could not be happier with the way the group has been going about their business. It will just keep getting better.”

The World Champs won 103 games while losing 59. From the last eight games of 2015 through the first seven of 2017, the Cubs had an incredible 116 and 61 record. Winning 200 games in two past seasons has set a new standard for Cub fans and, in some parts, for players as well.

“I think it was a pretty good April,” said Jason Heyward. “We lost two series and won the rest of them. We have started off playing pretty evenly and playing pretty well. I think it’s a good start considering we played a lot of meaningful games right away.”

Maddon is on record saying he believes he has a better talent to start 2017 than he did the two previous years. You can begin with the premise that the front office did deepen the bullpen pre-Chapman from last year’s opening day to this season. Wade Davis and Koji Uehara have been outstanding. Mike Mongomery obtained in the 2016 mid-season has done a fine job in a couple of different roles — most notably as a long man bridging the game from starters to the back end of the bullpen (the pen had 18 straight scoreless innings before Pedro Strop gave up two earned runs in Boston).

With Kyle Schwarber healthy again and Albert Almora and Jon Jay sharing outfield time, the loss of Dexter Fowler should be more than compensated for. The Cubs do appear deeper and are definitely more experienced after the ultimate playoff run by their young position players last fall.

“Joe [Maddon] really helps us stay in the moment,” said Kyle Hendricks. “As far as the standings go, of course we want to win the division. What we have done over the past two years is kind of an identity to our team. We are secure in that fact. The intensity is there. We know where we need to be. I think we are going along that path at this time. This game is a year-to-year thing. Last year we came out of the gate clicking. Some years you are going to have that. Last year was a focus on a goal. This team is just as focused, but the fact is we are comfortable with our identity. We are not comfortable where we are at (record wise). We are working hard. I think we are a confident group. We have been a target for a while. Teams are getting better and better. They are coming for you. You, as a team, must be in every single game. Once we start clicking, you will see some long winning streaks and see us take off I believe.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.