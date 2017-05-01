LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Police Searching For Gary Men Charged With Burglary, Gun Theft

May 1, 2017 5:16 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for two men who were charged Monday with stealing a handgun during a residential burglary in northwest Indiana.

Cory L. Anderson, 27; and Travis T. Jones, 25, broke into a home in the 1000 block of East 36th Avenue in Gary, Indiana, and stole multiple items, including the handgun, according to Gary police.

imgonline com ua twotoone ry3yvotp1c8r Police Searching For Gary Men Charged With Burglary, Gun Theft

The Gary residents are charged in a warrant with burglary, theft of a firearm, and theft, police said. Anderson also has an outstanding warrant for a prior burglary.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Mario Gonzalez at (219) 881-4743.

