Woman Raped, Robbed While Walking In Horner Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed and raped late Sunday night in the Horner Park neighborhood.
Police said the 31-year-old woman was walking south on Campbell Avenue near Pensacola Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her from behind. He placed what felt like a gun in her back and announced a robbery.
The woman handed over her money and cell phone, and then the man forced her into an alley and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The man ran away, headed west down the alley, according to police.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.
No one was in custody Monday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.